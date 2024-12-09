Israel says it will destroy Syria's heavy strategic weaponry

Middle East News
2024-12-09 | 05:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel says it will destroy Syria&#39;s heavy strategic weaponry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israel says it will destroy Syria's heavy strategic weaponry

Israel will step up airstrikes on Syrian stores of advanced weaponry, Israeli officials said on Monday, and keep a 'limited' troop presence on the ground, hoping to head off any threat that could emerge in the fallout of president Bashar al-Assad's overthrow.

Israel has watched the upheaval in Syria with a mixture of hope and concern as it weighs the consequences of one of the most significant strategic shifts in the Middle East in years.

While Assad's fall wiped out a bastion from which Israel's arch-foe Iran had exercised influence in the region, the lightning advance of a disparate group of rebel forces with roots in the Islamist ideology of Al Qaeda poses risks.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said the military would "destroy heavy strategic weapons throughout Syria, including surface-to-air missiles, air defense systems, surface-to-surface missiles, cruise missiles, long-range rockets, and coastal missiles."

A senior Israeli official said airstrikes would persist in the coming days, while Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Israel had no interest in interfering in internal Syrian affairs and was concerned only with defending its citizens.

"That's why we attack strategic weapons systems like, for example, remaining chemical weapons or long-range missiles and rockets in order that they will not fall into the hands of extremists," Saar told reporters in Jerusalem.


Reuters

Middle East News

Israel

Destroy

Syria

Strategic

Weaponry

LBCI Next
Germany says treatment of minorities by HTS in Syria will determine our stance on the group
UK could consider removing proscription of Syria's HTS: Minister
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Avichay Adraee: Israel will target any attempt to move weaponry from Syria to Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
06:52

Israel confirms striking 'chemical weapons' in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
03:32

Israeli FM says presence of Israeli forces in Syrian territory is 'temporary'

LBCI
Middle East News
01:09

Israeli Defense Minister orders military to counter arms smuggling from Iran to Lebanon via Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:09

EU says 'not currently engaging' with Syrian Islamist group HTS

LBCI
Middle East News
07:04

Syrian Central Bank confirms citizens' deposits in banks are safe

LBCI
Middle East News
06:52

Israel confirms striking 'chemical weapons' in Syria

LBCI
World News
06:38

EU urges 'orderly, peaceful and inclusive transition' in Syria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-29

Four civilians dead in jihadist shelling on Aleppo: State media

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-11-21

US government calls for breakup of Google and Chrome: Court filing

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

Israeli army announces four soldiers killed in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Israeli army instructs evacuation of shops in commercial center in southern town of Jdeidet Marjayoun

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
02:01

Maher al-Assad's office chief found dead in Damascus, SOHR reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:37

Seizing Syria's Mount Hermon: Israel shifts military focus to Syrian front

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Israeli army detains two Lebanese farmers near Shebaa Farms: NNA

LBCI
Middle East News
10:06

Israeli forces seize Syrian Mount Hermon without resistance: Yedioth Ahronoth

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

PM Mikati stresses border security, maintaining Lebanon's neutrality amidst evolving situation in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
10:19

Israel urges residents of Ofaniya, Al Qunaitra, Al-Hamidiyeh, Western Samadaniyah, and Al Qahtaniah in southern Syria to evacuate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

The aftermath of Assad's downfall: Syrian opposition leaders step forward in transitional period

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Bashar al-Assad flees: Opposition's rapid takeover of Damascus without resistance shocks Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More