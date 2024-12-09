News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Who is Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, former al Qaeda chief who led overthrow of Syria's Assad?
Middle East News
2024-12-09 | 07:13
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Who is Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, former al Qaeda chief who led overthrow of Syria's Assad?
As the commander of al Qaeda's franchise in the Syrian civil war, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani was a shadowy figure who kept out of the public eye, even when his group became the most powerful faction fighting to topple Bashar al-Assad.
Today, he is the most recognizable of Syria's triumphant rebels, having gradually stepped into the limelight since severing ties to al Qaeda in 2016, rebranding his group, and leading the rebels who ousted Assad after 13 years of civil war.
"The future is ours," Jolani, now going by his real name Ahmed Al Sharaa, said in a statement read on Syria's state TV, underlining the central role he is expected to play as Syria turns the page on 50 years of Assad family rule.
Signaling his efforts to secure an orderly transition, he declared Syrian state institutions would remain under the supervision of the Assad-appointed prime minister until a handover.
Jolani is leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebel faction, formerly known as the Nusra Front and designated a terrorist group by much of the world.
Seeking to assure Syrian minorities who have long feared jihadist rule, Jolani issued a steady stream of reassuring messages as insurgents began their lightning advance less than two weeks ago, promising them protection.
Jolani and the Nusra Front emerged as the most powerful of the multitude of rebel factions that sprang up in the early days of the insurgency against Assad over a decade ago.
Before founding the Nusra Front, Jolani had fought for al Qaeda in Iraq, where he spent five years in a U.S. prison. He returned to Syria once the uprising began, sent by the leader of the Islamic State group in Iraq at the time - Abu Omar al-Baghdadi - to build up al Qaeda's presence.
The U.S. designated Jolani a terrorist in 2013, saying al Qaeda in Iraq had tasked him with overthrowing Assad's rule and establishing Islamic sharia law in Syria, and that Nusra had carried out suicide attacks that killed civilians and espoused a violent sectarian vision.
Turkey, the Syrian opposition's main foreign backer, has designated HTS a terrorist group, while supporting some of the other factions that fight alongside it.
Jolani gave his first media interview in 2013, his face wrapped in a dark scarf and showing only his back to the camera. Speaking to Al Jazeera, he called for Syria to be run according to sharia law.
Some eight years later, he sat down for an interview with the U.S. Public Broadcasting Service's FRONTLINE program, facing the camera and wearing a shirt and jacket.
Jolani said the terrorist designation was unfair and that he opposed the killing of innocent people. He detailed how the Nusra Front had expanded from the six men who accompanied him from Iraq to 5,000 within a year.
However, he said that his group had never presented a threat to the West. "I repeat - our involvement with al Qaeda has ended, and even when we were with al Qaeda we were against carrying out operations outside of Syria."
Jolani fought a bloody war against his old ally Baghdadi after Islamic State sought to unilaterally subsume the Nusra Front in 2013. Despite its al Qaeda ties, Nusra was regarded as more tolerant and less heavy handed in dealings with civilians and other rebel groups compared to Islamic State.
Islamic State was subsequently beaten out of territory it held in both Syria and Iraq by an array of adversaries including a U.S.-led military alliance.
As Islamic State was collapsing, Jolani was cementing the grip of HTS in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, establishing a civil administration called the Salvation Government.
Assad's government viewed HTS as terrorists, along with the rest of the rebels.
With the Sunni Muslim rebels now in control, the HTS administration has issued statements seeking to assure Assad's Alawite sect, Christians, and other minorities. One statement urged the Alawites to be a part of a future Syria that "does not recognize sectarianism."
Reuters
Middle East News
Abu Mohammed al-Jolani
Al Qaeda
Chief
Syria
Bashar al-Assad
Next
UAE Foreign Ministry official: We urge all parties in Syria to prioritize wisdom
EU says 'not currently engaging' with Syrian Islamist group HTS
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:29
Russia, Iran 'share responsibility for crimes' of Syria's Assad: NATO chief says
World News
08:29
Russia, Iran 'share responsibility for crimes' of Syria's Assad: NATO chief says
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Bashar al-Assad flees: Opposition's rapid takeover of Damascus without resistance shocks Syria
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Bashar al-Assad flees: Opposition's rapid takeover of Damascus without resistance shocks Syria
0
Middle East News
2024-12-08
UN chief hails end to 'dictatorial regime' in Syria
Middle East News
2024-12-08
UN chief hails end to 'dictatorial regime' in Syria
0
Middle East News
2024-12-08
Syrian rebels say chief arrives in Damascus
Middle East News
2024-12-08
Syrian rebels say chief arrives in Damascus
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:15
Turkey to reopen Syria border post for returning refugees: President Erdogan says
Middle East News
12:15
Turkey to reopen Syria border post for returning refugees: President Erdogan says
0
World News
12:11
UK FM Lammy says Assad's demise 'brings no guarantee of peace'
World News
12:11
UK FM Lammy says Assad's demise 'brings no guarantee of peace'
0
Middle East News
12:05
Former Syrian PM confirms agreement to hand over power to rebels
Middle East News
12:05
Former Syrian PM confirms agreement to hand over power to rebels
0
Middle East News
12:03
Thousands of relatives of Syria inmates gather at Saydnaya prison: AFP correspondents report
Middle East News
12:03
Thousands of relatives of Syria inmates gather at Saydnaya prison: AFP correspondents report
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-11-06
European stocks jump as Trump claims victory
World News
2024-11-06
European stocks jump as Trump claims victory
0
Middle East News
2024-12-06
Three killed in clashes between Druze gunmen and Syrian security forces in Sweida
Middle East News
2024-12-06
Three killed in clashes between Druze gunmen and Syrian security forces in Sweida
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hochstein says "the meeting today built on yesterday's discussions and made further progress"
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hochstein says "the meeting today built on yesterday's discussions and made further progress"
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19
Israel airstrikes kill 73 Palestinians in northern Gaza, Hamas media office says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19
Israel airstrikes kill 73 Palestinians in northern Gaza, Hamas media office says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
02:01
Maher al-Assad's office chief found dead in Damascus, SOHR reports
Middle East News
02:01
Maher al-Assad's office chief found dead in Damascus, SOHR reports
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:37
Seizing Syria's Mount Hermon: Israel shifts military focus to Syrian front
News Bulletin Reports
13:37
Seizing Syria's Mount Hermon: Israel shifts military focus to Syrian front
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
The aftermath of Assad's downfall: Syrian opposition leaders step forward in transitional period
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
The aftermath of Assad's downfall: Syrian opposition leaders step forward in transitional period
4
Lebanon News
08:53
US Embassy announces Naqoura meeting on ceasefire coordination: Joint statement
Lebanon News
08:53
US Embassy announces Naqoura meeting on ceasefire coordination: Joint statement
5
Lebanon Economy
05:23
Lebanese dollar-denominated Eurobonds rise following Assad's ouster
Lebanon Economy
05:23
Lebanese dollar-denominated Eurobonds rise following Assad's ouster
6
Lebanon News
07:01
Lebanese Army units arrest 340 Syrians for illegal entry
Lebanon News
07:01
Lebanese Army units arrest 340 Syrians for illegal entry
7
Middle East News
01:09
Israeli Defense Minister orders military to counter arms smuggling from Iran to Lebanon via Syria
Middle East News
01:09
Israeli Defense Minister orders military to counter arms smuggling from Iran to Lebanon via Syria
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Bashar al-Assad flees: Opposition's rapid takeover of Damascus without resistance shocks Syria
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Bashar al-Assad flees: Opposition's rapid takeover of Damascus without resistance shocks Syria
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More