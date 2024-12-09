Who is Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, former al Qaeda chief who led overthrow of Syria's Assad?

Middle East News
2024-12-09 | 07:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Who is Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, former al Qaeda chief who led overthrow of Syria&#39;s Assad?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
5min
Who is Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, former al Qaeda chief who led overthrow of Syria's Assad?

As the commander of al Qaeda's franchise in the Syrian civil war, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani was a shadowy figure who kept out of the public eye, even when his group became the most powerful faction fighting to topple Bashar al-Assad.

Today, he is the most recognizable of Syria's triumphant rebels, having gradually stepped into the limelight since severing ties to al Qaeda in 2016, rebranding his group, and leading the rebels who ousted Assad after 13 years of civil war.
 
"The future is ours," Jolani, now going by his real name Ahmed Al Sharaa, said in a statement read on Syria's state TV, underlining the central role he is expected to play as Syria turns the page on 50 years of Assad family rule.

Signaling his efforts to secure an orderly transition, he declared Syrian state institutions would remain under the supervision of the Assad-appointed prime minister until a handover.

Jolani is leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebel faction, formerly known as the Nusra Front and designated a terrorist group by much of the world.

Seeking to assure Syrian minorities who have long feared jihadist rule, Jolani issued a steady stream of reassuring messages as insurgents began their lightning advance less than two weeks ago, promising them protection.

Jolani and the Nusra Front emerged as the most powerful of the multitude of rebel factions that sprang up in the early days of the insurgency against Assad over a decade ago.

Before founding the Nusra Front, Jolani had fought for al Qaeda in Iraq, where he spent five years in a U.S. prison. He returned to Syria once the uprising began, sent by the leader of the Islamic State group in Iraq at the time - Abu Omar al-Baghdadi - to build up al Qaeda's presence.

The U.S. designated Jolani a terrorist in 2013, saying al Qaeda in Iraq had tasked him with overthrowing Assad's rule and establishing Islamic sharia law in Syria, and that Nusra had carried out suicide attacks that killed civilians and espoused a violent sectarian vision.

Turkey, the Syrian opposition's main foreign backer, has designated HTS a terrorist group, while supporting some of the other factions that fight alongside it.

Jolani gave his first media interview in 2013, his face wrapped in a dark scarf and showing only his back to the camera. Speaking to Al Jazeera, he called for Syria to be run according to sharia law.

Some eight years later, he sat down for an interview with the U.S. Public Broadcasting Service's FRONTLINE program, facing the camera and wearing a shirt and jacket.

Jolani said the terrorist designation was unfair and that he opposed the killing of innocent people. He detailed how the Nusra Front had expanded from the six men who accompanied him from Iraq to 5,000 within a year.

However, he said that his group had never presented a threat to the West. "I repeat - our involvement with al Qaeda has ended, and even when we were with al Qaeda we were against carrying out operations outside of Syria."

Jolani fought a bloody war against his old ally Baghdadi after Islamic State sought to unilaterally subsume the Nusra Front in 2013. Despite its al Qaeda ties, Nusra was regarded as more tolerant and less heavy handed in dealings with civilians and other rebel groups compared to Islamic State.

Islamic State was subsequently beaten out of territory it held in both Syria and Iraq by an array of adversaries including a U.S.-led military alliance.

As Islamic State was collapsing, Jolani was cementing the grip of HTS in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, establishing a civil administration called the Salvation Government.

Assad's government viewed HTS as terrorists, along with the rest of the rebels.

With the Sunni Muslim rebels now in control, the HTS administration has issued statements seeking to assure Assad's Alawite sect, Christians, and other minorities. One statement urged the Alawites to be a part of a future Syria that "does not recognize sectarianism."



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Abu Mohammed al-Jolani

Al Qaeda

Chief

Syria

Bashar al-Assad

LBCI Next
UAE Foreign Ministry official: We urge all parties in Syria to prioritize wisdom
EU says 'not currently engaging' with Syrian Islamist group HTS
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:29

Russia, Iran 'share responsibility for crimes' of Syria's Assad: NATO chief says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Bashar al-Assad flees: Opposition's rapid takeover of Damascus without resistance shocks Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

UN chief hails end to 'dictatorial regime' in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

Syrian rebels say chief arrives in Damascus

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:15

Turkey to reopen Syria border post for returning refugees: President Erdogan says

LBCI
World News
12:11

UK FM Lammy says Assad's demise 'brings no guarantee of peace'

LBCI
Middle East News
12:05

Former Syrian PM confirms agreement to hand over power to rebels

LBCI
Middle East News
12:03

Thousands of relatives of Syria inmates gather at Saydnaya prison: AFP correspondents report

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-06

European stocks jump as Trump claims victory

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-06

Three killed in clashes between Druze gunmen and Syrian security forces in Sweida

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hochstein says "the meeting today built on yesterday's discussions and made further progress"

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19

Israel airstrikes kill 73 Palestinians in northern Gaza, Hamas media office says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
02:01

Maher al-Assad's office chief found dead in Damascus, SOHR reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:37

Seizing Syria's Mount Hermon: Israel shifts military focus to Syrian front

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

The aftermath of Assad's downfall: Syrian opposition leaders step forward in transitional period

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

US Embassy announces Naqoura meeting on ceasefire coordination: Joint statement

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:23

Lebanese dollar-denominated Eurobonds rise following Assad's ouster

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Lebanese Army units arrest 340 Syrians for illegal entry

LBCI
Middle East News
01:09

Israeli Defense Minister orders military to counter arms smuggling from Iran to Lebanon via Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Bashar al-Assad flees: Opposition's rapid takeover of Damascus without resistance shocks Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More