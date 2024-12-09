Israel strike hits air defense site near Syria's Latakia port; explosions reported in Damascus: Reuters

Middle East News
2024-12-09 | 13:29
High views
Israel strike hits air defense site near Syria's Latakia port; explosions reported in Damascus: Reuters

An Israeli strike targeted an air defense installation near Syria's Mediterranean Latakia port, Syrian security sources told Reuters on Monday. 

The strike coincided with reports of Israeli military aircraft flying over Beirut, Keserwan, and other areas in Lebanon.
 
Reuters reporters later noted that at least two explosions were heard in Syria's Damascus.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Syria

Latakia

Lebanon

Maher al-Assad's office chief found dead in Damascus, SOHR reports
Israeli Defense Minister orders military to counter arms smuggling from Iran to Lebanon via Syria
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

