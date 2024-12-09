War monitor reports over 100 Israeli strikes on Syria military sites Monday

2024-12-09 | 14:26
War monitor reports over 100 Israeli strikes on Syria military sites Monday
War monitor reports over 100 Israeli strikes on Syria military sites Monday

Israel conducted more than 100 airstrikes on military targets in Syria on Monday, including a research centre Western countries suspected of having links to chemical weapons production in Damascus, a war monitor said.

"Israeli warplanes launched over 100 strikes in Syria today, including on the Barzah scientific research centre," Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP, reporting "increased Israeli strikes to destroy the former regime's military capabilities."

AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Syria

Airstrikes

Damascus

