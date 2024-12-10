Israeli army says its actions in Syria are solely to protect the border

2024-12-10 | 07:22
Israeli army says its actions in Syria are solely to protect the border
Israeli army says its actions in Syria are solely to protect the border

An Israeli army spokesperson stated on Tuesday that Israel only acts in Syria to protect its borders and prevent strategic weapons from falling into hostile hands, denying reports that Israeli forces had advanced toward Damascus.

Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani clarified that Israeli forces have remained within the demilitarized zone between Syria and the occupied Golan Heights, except for "a few additional points" around the buffer zone.

Reuters

