News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'
Middle East News
2024-12-10 | 15:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'
Hezbollah on Tuesday expressed hope that neighboring Syria's new rulers would reject the "Israeli occupation" of their land, days after the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad.
"We hope to see Syria stabilize... and take a firm stand against Israeli occupation while preventing foreign interference in its affairs," the group said in a statement.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Syria
Israel
Next
Netanyahu to take the stand in his corruption trial for the first time
Israeli military incursion in Syria reaches 25 km southwest of Damascus: Reuters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-06
Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border
Lebanon News
2024-12-06
Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-30
Israeli military says struck Hezbollah on Syria-Lebanon border
Lebanon News
2024-11-30
Israeli military says struck Hezbollah on Syria-Lebanon border
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Israeli army says hits Hezbollah infrastructure on Lebanon-Syria border
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Israeli army says hits Hezbollah infrastructure on Lebanon-Syria border
0
Middle East News
00:28
Hezbollah condemns Israeli strikes on Syria, says stands by its people
Middle East News
00:28
Hezbollah condemns Israeli strikes on Syria, says stands by its people
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:37
White House's Finer sees more energy towards Gaza ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:37
White House's Finer sees more energy towards Gaza ceasefire deal
0
Middle East News
14:08
Israel's army says conducted about 480 strikes in Syria in 48 hours
Middle East News
14:08
Israel's army says conducted about 480 strikes in Syria in 48 hours
0
World News
13:46
Senior Moscow official confirms Assad is in Russia: NBC
World News
13:46
Senior Moscow official confirms Assad is in Russia: NBC
0
Middle East News
13:33
Syria's new PM says time for 'stability and calm': Al Jazeera interview
Middle East News
13:33
Syria's new PM says time for 'stability and calm': Al Jazeera interview
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-11-05
Trump takes Florida and four other states, Harris takes two, and DC: US media
World News
2024-11-05
Trump takes Florida and four other states, Harris takes two, and DC: US media
0
Middle East News
15:16
Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'
Middle East News
15:16
Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-09
Israel's PM Netanyahu says 'won't stop' Gaza war 'now'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-09
Israel's PM Netanyahu says 'won't stop' Gaza war 'now'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-18
Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Divisions in Israeli government threaten ceasefire efforts with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-18
Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Divisions in Israeli government threaten ceasefire efforts with Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:44
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
08:44
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
05:10
Israeli army begins plan to destroy Syrian Navy after near destruction of Syrian Air Force: Amal Shehadeh
Middle East News
05:10
Israeli army begins plan to destroy Syrian Navy after near destruction of Syrian Air Force: Amal Shehadeh
2
Lebanon News
14:21
Lebanese army forces armed group back into Syria after border breach
Lebanon News
14:21
Lebanese army forces armed group back into Syria after border breach
3
Lebanon News
09:57
PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement
Lebanon News
09:57
PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement
4
Lebanon News
08:44
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
08:44
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
5
Lebanon News
09:33
Over 50,000 Syrian refugees, displaced Lebanese enter Lebanon from Qusayr, Homs: LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33
Over 50,000 Syrian refugees, displaced Lebanese enter Lebanon from Qusayr, Homs: LBCI
6
Lebanon News
12:58
Lebanese army fires warning shots at Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members near border post: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
12:58
Lebanese army fires warning shots at Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members near border post: Sources tell LBCI
7
Lebanon News
06:33
Gebran Bassil tells Reuters: Hezbollah should focus on Lebanon's internal issues, not the wider region
Lebanon News
06:33
Gebran Bassil tells Reuters: Hezbollah should focus on Lebanon's internal issues, not the wider region
8
Lebanon News
12:10
Israel's forces carry out large bombing operation in Mays al-Jabal: State media reports
Lebanon News
12:10
Israel's forces carry out large bombing operation in Mays al-Jabal: State media reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More