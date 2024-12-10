Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'

2024-12-10 | 15:16
Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects &#39;Israeli occupation&#39;
Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'

Hezbollah on Tuesday expressed hope that neighboring Syria's new rulers would reject the "Israeli occupation" of their land, days after the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad.

"We hope to see Syria stabilize... and take a firm stand against Israeli occupation while preventing foreign interference in its affairs," the group said in a statement.

