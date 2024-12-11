News
Syrian Democratic Forces announce truce agreement with opposition forces in Manbij
Middle East News
2024-12-11 | 00:38
Syrian Democratic Forces announce truce agreement with opposition forces in Manbij
Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the Kurdish-led, US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), announced that an agreement has been reached with the Turkish-backed Syrian opposition forces to establish a ceasefire in the northern city of Manbij. The truce was mediated by the United States to "ensure the safety and security of civilians."
He added, "The fighters of the Manbij Military Council, who have been resisting attacks since November 27, will be withdrawn from the area as soon as possible."
Abdi emphasized, "Our goal is to achieve a ceasefire across all Syrian territories and move toward a political process for the country's future."
Reuters
Middle East News
SDF
Truce
Rebels
Syria
