A source in Syria's new leadership revealed to LBCI, in response to criticism over the display of a religious flag alongside the Syrian revolution flag during meetings held by Salvation Government Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Bashir, that "this is the Al Tawhid flag. It is not the flag of Jabhat al-Nusra or Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.''



The source added, ''In the next phase, official institutions will raise only the Syrian revolution flag. But why all this criticism? The flag is similar to Saudi Arabia's, but without the sword."