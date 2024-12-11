Ubayda Arnaout tells LBCI: New Syria will respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and build a civil state

The spokesperson for the Department of Political Affairs, Ubayda Arnaout, told LBCI that the goal of the Syrian revolution was clear from day one: to overthrow Bashar al-Assad's regime.



He said, “Now we aim to rebuild our country and respect Lebanon’s sovereignty over its territory, ensuring there are no fears about future developments.”



He emphasized, “The new Syria will be a civil state.”



Arnaout also stated that the ambassadors who met with the Prime Minister-designate for forming a transitional government, Mohammed al-Bashir—including the ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Iraq, Bahrain, Oman, and Italy—have pledged to enhance coordination with the transitional government.