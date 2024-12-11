Ubayda Arnaout tells LBCI: New Syria will respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and build a civil state

Middle East News
2024-12-11 | 08:39
High views



The spokesperson for the Department of Political Affairs, Ubayda Arnaout, told LBCI that the goal of the Syrian revolution was clear from day one: to overthrow Bashar al-Assad's regime.

He said, “Now we aim to rebuild our country and respect Lebanon’s sovereignty over its territory, ensuring there are no fears about future developments.”

He emphasized, “The new Syria will be a civil state.”  

Arnaout also stated that the ambassadors who met with the Prime Minister-designate for forming a transitional government, Mohammed al-Bashir—including the ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Iraq, Bahrain, Oman, and Italy—have pledged to enhance coordination with the transitional government.
 

Middle East News

Syria

Government

Civil State

Ubayda Arnaout

Lebanon

Bashar al-Assad

Mohammed al-Bashir

Syrian opposition says: Our forces have taken full control of Deir Ezzor
Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'
