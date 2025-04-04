Israeli army kills teenage Palestinian stone-thrower

The Israeli army said Friday that it shot and killed a Palestinian who threw stones at troops near the occupied West Bank village of Husan, whose mayor told AFP the boy was 17.



The army said that on Thursday evening, "several terrorists hurled rocks toward Road 375 adjacent to Husan... Soldiers who were operating in the area responded with fire toward the terrorists, eliminated one terrorist, and hit an additional terrorist". Husan mayor Jamal Sabateen said the army had opened fire on youngsters throwing stones.



AFP