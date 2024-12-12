Netanyahu tells US need to prevent 'terrorist activity' from Syria

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday that there was a need to "prevent terrorist activity" from Syria against Israel following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad.



At a meeting in Jerusalem, Netanyahu "raised the issue of the vital need to assist the minorities in Syria and prevent terrorist activity against Israel from Syrian territory," the prime minister's office said in a statement. Israel has conducted large scale strikes on Syria in recent days aimed at destroying strategic weapons in the country.





AFP