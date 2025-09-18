Syrian injured in Israeli airstrike on Meiss El Jabal, health center reports

18-09-2025 | 14:27
0min
Syrian injured in Israeli airstrike on Meiss El Jabal, health center reports

A Syrian national was injured in one of the Israeli airstrikes targeting the town of Meiss El Jabal, according to the Public Health Emergency Operations Center.

