France says it is too early to discuss lifting EU sanctions on Syria

Middle East News
2024-12-12 | 11:31
High views
France says it is too early to discuss lifting EU sanctions on Syria
2min
France says it is too early to discuss lifting EU sanctions on Syria

France said Thursday it was too soon for the European Union to consider lifting sanctions on Syria following the removal of President Bashar al-Assad and would first focus on defining its position on Syria's transition.

Most EU governments welcomed Assad's fall but are considering whether they can work with the rebels that ousted him including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an Islamist group that is designated a terrorist organization by the EU.

EU foreign ministers are due to meet in Brussels next week.

Asked whether Paris could push for the lifting of sanctions on Syria, notably in the energy sector, Foreign ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine told reporters: "We are taking this in an orderly way, step by step."

"We know the sanctions regime on Syria is very tough, but for now the discussions in Brussels will especially be on the position of the Europeans on the political transition. The sanctions question can come after that," he said.



Reuters

