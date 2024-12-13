US charges former head of Syrian prison with torture

The former head of a notorious Syrian prison was charged Thursday in the United States with torturing opponents of the now-collapsed regime of Bashar al-Assad, the Justice Department said.



Samir Ousman Alsheikh, 72, who has been in the US since 2020, allegedly ran Damascus Central Prison -- known colloquially as Adra Prison -- from approximately 2005 to 2008 and is accused of personally torturing detainees.



AFP