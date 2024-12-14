Iran confirms increase in IAEA nuclear inspections

2024-12-14 | 07:20
0min
Iran confirms increase in IAEA nuclear inspections

Iran confirmed Saturday that it has allowed watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to increase the number of inspections it carries out into Tehran’s nuclear program, state media reported.

“We have increased capacity - it is natural that the number of inspections should also increase,” the official IRNA news agency quoted the country’s nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami as saying.

“When we carry out nuclear activities, and where we deal with nuclear materials, changing the scale will naturally change the monitoring level,” he added.


AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Increase

IAEA

Nuclear

Inspections

