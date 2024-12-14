UAE official says new Syria leaders' Islamist ties 'worrying'

A senior UAE official said Saturday that his government had concerns about the Islamist affiliation of the forces that ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.



"We hear some reasonable, rational language about unity, not imposing a system on all Syrians. On the other hand, the nature of the new forces, the affiliation with the (Muslim) Brotherhood, the affiliation with Al-Qaeda, I think these are all indicators that are quite worrying," said Anwar Gargash, a presidential adviser in the United Arab Emirates, in remarks at the World Policy Conference in Abu Dhabi.





AFP