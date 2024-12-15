Netanyahu says Israel has 'no interest in confronting' Syria

Middle East News
2024-12-15 | 12:20
Netanyahu says Israel has &#39;no interest in confronting&#39; Syria
Netanyahu says Israel has 'no interest in confronting' Syria

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel is not interested in a confrontation with Syria, days after he ordered troops into the U.N.-patrolled buffer zone between the two countries' forces on the Golan Heights.

"We have no interest in confronting Syria. Israel's policy toward Syria will be determined by the evolving reality on the ground," Netanyahu said in a video statement, one week after Islamist-led rebels toppled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

