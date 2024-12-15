Qatar delegation arrives in Syria, meets transitional government: Statement

2024-12-15 | 12:56
Qatar delegation arrives in Syria, meets transitional government: Statement
Qatar delegation arrives in Syria, meets transitional government: Statement

A Qatari delegation has arrived in Syria and met with officials in the country's transitional government following the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad by Islamist-led rebels, the Gulf emirate said Sunday.

The diplomatic delegation "arrived in Damascus to complete the necessary procedures for the opening of Qatar's embassy" Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said in a statement, adding the Qataris met with the interim government, and reiterated Doha's "full commitment to supporting the brotherly Syrian people."

AFP
 

