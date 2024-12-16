UN envoy urges inclusive transition in Syria

The U.N.'s Syria envoy urged an inclusive Syrian transition based on a nine-year-old Security Council resolution during a meeting with the commander of Syria's new administration, Ahmed Al Sharaa, the envoy's office said Monday.



Syria's ruling General Command, in a separate statement about Sunday's meeting with the U.N.'s Geir Pedersen, said they had discussed the need to review Security Council Resolution 2254, saying it needed to be updated to "suit the new reality."



The meeting marked one of the most significant international encounters yet for Sharaa, leader of the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) which has emerged as the ruling power in Damascus since toppling Bashar al-Assad just over one week ago.







Reuters