European Commission President: Assad's fall liberation for Syrians, new Syria is still to be born

Middle East News
2024-12-18 | 03:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
European Commission President: Assad&#39;s fall liberation for Syrians, new Syria is still to be born
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
European Commission President: Assad's fall liberation for Syrians, new Syria is still to be born

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated that while "old Syria has disappeared," the "new Syria" has not yet emerged. 

She described the fall of President Bashar al-Assad as a liberation for the Syrian people.

She emphasized that the coming period would be crucial for shaping a new Syria, with Europe playing a key role in this process. 

Although there have been encouraging steps from the new Syrian government, many questions remain unanswered.

The Commission President also highlighted that a peaceful transition that includes all parties in Syria is in Europe's best interest. 

She called for a reassessment of sanctions on certain sectors to facilitate the country's reconstruction.

Additionally, she stressed that the return of refugees must be voluntary, without coercion, and that Europe is ready to contribute to rebuilding Syria's infrastructure.

World News

Middle East News

Syria

Europe

Commission

Assad Regime

LBCI Next
Druze spiritual leader in Syria praises Beirut meeting for supporting Suwayda
Syrian transitional government delegation arrives in Suwayda for meeting with Druze leader: LBCI reports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-17

EU must 'step up direct engagement' with Syria leaders: European Commission President says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-14

Walid Joumblatt congratulates Syrian commander Ahmed Al Sharaa on victory over Assad regime

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

Syrian Negotiation Commission leader speaks to Lebanon's interior minister to secure release of Syrian political detainees in Lebanese prisons

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

France's Macron hails fall of 'barbaric' Assad regime in Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:21

UN envoy for Syria calls for 'free and fair elections' after transition

LBCI
Middle East News
05:16

Druze spiritual leader in Syria praises Beirut meeting for supporting Suwayda

LBCI
Middle East News
03:17

Syrian transitional government delegation arrives in Suwayda for meeting with Druze leader: LBCI reports

LBCI
Middle East News
02:44

Netanyahu says Israel will remain on Mount Hermon 'until another arrangement is found'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:37

Israel's army claims to destroy Hezbollah command post in southern Lebanon, spokesperson says

LBCI
World News
08:46

France's Sarkozy loses final graft case appeal, to wear electronic tag: AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Guterres says UNRWA is 'indispensable with no alternative'

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Israeli citizens cross into South Lebanon and set up tents in Maroun El Ras, Israeli military reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lebanese Internal Security Forces warn against using Israeli-developed WAZE App

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Swiss parliament votes to ban Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Syrian border realities shift as Lebanese families revisit long-abandoned villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

Israeli army continues demolition of houses in Tyre District and border villages: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Low-altitude drones spotted over Beirut, surroundings: State media reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More