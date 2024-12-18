The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated that while "old Syria has disappeared," the "new Syria" has not yet emerged.



She described the fall of President Bashar al-Assad as a liberation for the Syrian people.



She emphasized that the coming period would be crucial for shaping a new Syria, with Europe playing a key role in this process.



Although there have been encouraging steps from the new Syrian government, many questions remain unanswered.



The Commission President also highlighted that a peaceful transition that includes all parties in Syria is in Europe's best interest.



She called for a reassessment of sanctions on certain sectors to facilitate the country's reconstruction.



Additionally, she stressed that the return of refugees must be voluntary, without coercion, and that Europe is ready to contribute to rebuilding Syria's infrastructure.