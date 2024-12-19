Hundreds of Syrians protested Thursday in central Damascus calling for democracy and women's rights, more than a week after an Islamist-led rebel alliance ousted president Bashar al-Assad, AFP correspondents said.



"We want a democracy, not a religious state," men and women demonstrators chanted in central Damascus's Ummayad Square, as well as "Free, civil Syria" and "the Syrian people are one," while some protesters held signs including "No free nation without free women."







AFP