IMF says ready to assist Syria reconstruction when conditions allow

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) stands ready to assist Syria's reconstruction alongside the international community, but the situation on the ground remains fluid, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said Thursday.



Kozack told a regular press briefing that the IMF has had no meaningful contact with Syrian authorities since an economic consultation in 2009.



“It’s too early to make an economic assessment. We are closely monitoring the situation, and we stand ready to support the international community’s efforts to assist serious reconstruction as needed and when conditions allow,” Kozack said.





Reuters