EgyptAir resumes direct flights between Cairo and Beirut

2024-12-20 | 00:15
EgyptAir announced in a statement that it has resumed its direct flights between Cairo and Beirut as of Thursday, citing the "stabilization of conditions in the brotherly state of Lebanon" after a three-month suspension.

Reuters

