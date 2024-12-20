Erdogan says time to 'eradicate' IS, Kurdish fighters in Syria

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday it was time to destroy "terrorist" groups that posed a threat to Syria's survival, about Islamic State group jihadists and Kurdish fighters.



"Daesh, the PKK, and their affiliates -- which threaten the survival of Syria -- must be eradicated," he told journalists while returning from a Cairo summit, using an Arabic acronym for IS.



"It's time to neutralize the existing terrorist organizations in Syria."



AFP