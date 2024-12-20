Erdogan says time to 'eradicate' IS, Kurdish fighters in Syria

Middle East News
2024-12-20 | 05:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Erdogan says time to &#39;eradicate&#39; IS, Kurdish fighters in Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Erdogan says time to 'eradicate' IS, Kurdish fighters in Syria

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday it was time to destroy "terrorist" groups that posed a threat to Syria's survival, about Islamic State group jihadists and Kurdish fighters.

"Daesh, the PKK, and their affiliates -- which threaten the survival of Syria -- must be eradicated," he told journalists while returning from a Cairo summit, using an Arabic acronym for IS.

"It's time to neutralize the existing terrorist organizations in Syria."

AFP

Middle East News

Turkey

ISIS

Syria

Terrorism

LBCI Next
Erdogan says Turkey will support Syria's reconstruction
Women have 'critical' role to play in rebuilding Syria: UN
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-11

Blinken to head to Jordan, Turkey for Syria crisis talks: State Dept

LBCI
Middle East News
08:16

Pro-Kurdish party in Turkey says two journalists killed in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
06:30

Erdogan says Turkey will support Syria's reconstruction

LBCI
Middle East News
12:30

SDF commander: Non-Syrian Kurdish fighters to leave if truce agreed with Turkey

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:16

Pro-Kurdish party in Turkey says two journalists killed in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
07:37

UN human rights office to send team to Syria next week

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:28

Sweden will no longer fund UNRWA aid agency: Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
06:30

Erdogan says Turkey will support Syria's reconstruction

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-07

Lebanese security official says Israel struck near Beirut Airport: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-03

Gemayel meets Australian Ambassador, affirms need to 'liberate Lebanon's decision-making from domination'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-16

Israel's warning to South Lebanon residents: Evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-17

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Berri condemns terrorist attack in Oman

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanese elections: Frangieh maintains presidential bid as support grows for Army Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Middle East News
12:18

Syrian Transitional Transport Minister to LBCI: New leadership to handle Hezbollah members peacefully

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Long-term goals: Israel expands military presence in Syria with plans for strategic control

LBCI
Middle East News
11:32

Syrian leader Ahmad Al Sharaa calls for development and rebuilding effort in BBC interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching areas where its units are operating

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israeli army withdraws from Bani Haiyyan towards Markaba, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More