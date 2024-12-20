Meeting between Syria's new leader, US diplomats 'positive:' Syrian official

Middle East News
2024-12-20 | 09:52
High views
0min
Meeting between Syria's new leader, US diplomats 'positive:' Syrian official

A delegation of U.S. diplomats visiting Syria had a "positive" meeting on Friday with the country's new ruler, Ahmad Al Sharaa, a Syrian official told AFP.

"The meeting took place, and it was positive. And the results will be positive, God willing," the official said on condition of anonymity.


AFP
 

