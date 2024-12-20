News
Israeli army says troops shot Syrian protester in leg
Middle East News
2024-12-20 | 14:42
Israeli army says troops shot Syrian protester in leg
The Israeli military said its forces shot a protester during a demonstration against the army's activities in a village in southern Syria on Friday, injuring him in the leg.
"After the troops identified a threat, they operated in accordance with standard operating procedures against the threat... The protester was shot in the leg," the military told AFP, adding that the incident took place in the village of Maariya.
AFP
Two Turkish journalists killed in north Syria, rights group says
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Previous
0
Middle East News
14:32
Germany says Kurdish militias in Syria must be disarmed
Middle East News
14:32
Germany says Kurdish militias in Syria must be disarmed
0
Middle East News
13:43
US urges ceasefire around Syrian flashpoint city
Middle East News
13:43
US urges ceasefire around Syrian flashpoint city
0
Middle East News
13:38
US diplomat expects no 'role whatsoever' for Iran in new Syria
Middle East News
13:38
US diplomat expects no 'role whatsoever' for Iran in new Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Qatar's diplomatic efforts: Can a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas be reached soon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Qatar's diplomatic efforts: Can a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas be reached soon?
0
Middle East News
2024-12-01
Iraqi officials say Assad rejected refugee concessions in Syria-Turkey talks: Financial Times
Middle East News
2024-12-01
Iraqi officials say Assad rejected refugee concessions in Syria-Turkey talks: Financial Times
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-08
Israeli army alleges that it uncovered Hezbollah training school near UNIFIL base in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-08
Israeli army alleges that it uncovered Hezbollah training school near UNIFIL base in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Italy condemns 'intolerable' Israeli attack against UN force in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Italy condemns 'intolerable' Israeli attack against UN force in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-05
Serta Channels denies allegations of security network breach linked to pager explosions
Lebanon News
2024-10-05
Serta Channels denies allegations of security network breach linked to pager explosions
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:26
Israeli army withdraws from Bani Haiyyan towards Markaba, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
04:26
Israeli army withdraws from Bani Haiyyan towards Markaba, South Lebanon: NNA
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
The untold toll of war: Search for missing Hezbollah fighters hindered by Israel's destruction
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
The untold toll of war: Search for missing Hezbollah fighters hindered by Israel's destruction
3
Lebanon News
09:35
Three bodies recovered from Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
09:35
Three bodies recovered from Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
02:12
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
02:12
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
5
Lebanon News
01:27
Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
Lebanon News
01:27
Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
6
Lebanon News
12:05
Israeli army destroys homes and infrastructure in South Lebanon's Maroun El Ras and Yaroun
Lebanon News
12:05
Israeli army destroys homes and infrastructure in South Lebanon's Maroun El Ras and Yaroun
7
Lebanon News
04:37
PM Mikati discusses coordination with international partners on Lebanon's reconstruction
Lebanon News
04:37
PM Mikati discusses coordination with international partners on Lebanon's reconstruction
8
Lebanon News
13:34
Israeli violations persist in Lebanon as the army abducts three Lebanese citizens
Lebanon News
13:34
Israeli violations persist in Lebanon as the army abducts three Lebanese citizens
