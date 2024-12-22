News
Israeli security sources: Discussions with the US on revoking $10 million reward for tracking Al-Jolani
2024-12-22 | 09:44
Israeli security sources: Discussions with the US on revoking $10 million reward for tracking Al-Jolani
Israeli security sources have revealed plans to engage with Washington regarding the decision to withdraw the $10 million reward previously allocated for information leading to the capture of Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group in Syria.
Israeli officials are expected to discuss the implications of this decision and its potential impact on regional security.
