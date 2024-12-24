Israel PM vows to fight ‘forces of evil’ in message to Christians

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday acknowledged what he described as the steadfast support of Christians worldwide for Israel’s fight against the “forces of evil.”



Christians in Israel and the Palestinian territories were preparing for a somber wartime Christmas for the second consecutive year, with the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip casting a shadow over the season.



“You’ve stood by our side resiliently, consistently, forcefully as Israel defends our civilization against barbarism,” Netanyahu said in a video message to Christians across the world.



“We seek peace with all those who wish peace with us, but we will do whatever is necessary to defend the only Jewish state, the repository and the source of our shared heritage.



“Israel leads the world in fighting the forces of evil and tyranny, but our battle is not yet over. With your support and God’s help, I assure you, we shall prevail,” Netanyahu said.



AFP