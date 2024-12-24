News
US NGO says missing Syrian-American bishop was held by ousted government
Middle East News
2024-12-24 | 05:47
US NGO says missing Syrian-American bishop was held by ousted government
U.S. group Hostage Aid Worldwide said Tuesday that it believed Syrian-American bishop Yohanna Ibrahim, missing in Syria since 2013, was being held by the authorities under ousted president Bashar al-Assad.
"He is a U.S. citizen," the group's Nizar Zakka told reporters in Damascus, adding Ibrahim "was seen in 2018 in Branch 291" of the security forces. The senior Aleppo cleric of the Syriac Orthodox Church was kidnapped in April 2013.
AFP
Middle East News
US
NGO
Missing
Syrian
American
Bishop
Government
