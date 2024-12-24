Iran cyberspace council votes to lift ban on WhatsApp: State media

Middle East News
2024-12-24 | 09:46
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Iran cyberspace council votes to lift ban on WhatsApp: State media
Iran cyberspace council votes to lift ban on WhatsApp: State media

Iran's top council responsible for safeguarding the internet voted Tuesday to lift a ban on the popular messaging application WhatsApp, which has been subject to restrictions for over two years, state media reported.

"Ban on WhatsApp and Google Play was removed by unanimous vote of the members of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace," the official IRNA news agency said, adding "this is the first step in the plan to remove restrictions."


AFP

Middle East News

Israeli Defense Minister admits responsibility for Ismail Haniyeh assassination in Tehran
Houthi missile strike prompts Israeli debate on broader retaliation: The details
