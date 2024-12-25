Syria's Christians attend Christmas mass for first time since fall of Assad

Middle East News
2024-12-25 | 04:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syria&#39;s Christians attend Christmas mass for first time since fall of Assad
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Syria's Christians attend Christmas mass for first time since fall of Assad

Syrian Christians attended Christmas Eve services on Tuesday for the first time since the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad in early December, in an early test of the new Islamist rulers' pledges to protect the rights of the country's religious minorities.

The service was held amid tight security due to concerns of violence against Christian sites, with several pickup cars belonging to the now ruling Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) parked around the church.

The pews of Lady of Damascus Church in Syria's capital filled with a mixed congregation of young and old, holding candles as hymns filled the air and echoed through the church.

Hours before the service, hundreds of protesters in Damascus had gathered to denounce an incident in which a Christmas tree was burned in the northern countryside of Hama governorate in western-central Syria.

Carrying wooden crosses, they chanted "We are your soldiers, Jesus," "With blood and soul, we sacrifice for Jesus," and "The Syrian people are one."

Protester Laila Farkouh said: "We are protesting to demand our rights and denounce... The burning of the Christmas tree, and attacks on churches.. We do not accept this."

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Syria

Christians

Christmas Eve

Bashar al-Assad

LBCI Next
Turkish military kills 21 Kurdish militants in northern Syria and Iraq: Defense Ministry
Israeli military intercepts missile launched from Yemen: Army
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

Bashar al-Assad denies 'planned' departure from Syria - Statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-08

Bashar al-Assad flees: Opposition's rapid takeover of Damascus without resistance shocks Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

Syrian rebels announce 'new era' after 'tyrant' Bashar al-Assad 'fled'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

Syrian opposition group based in Turkey says Damascus is now 'without Bashar al-Assad'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:09

Israeli army continues invading Syria's Al Qunaitra

LBCI
Middle East News
07:04

UAE President and Turkish FM discuss evolving dynamics in Syria and the region

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:58

Health ministry in Gaza reports 23 killed in 24 hours

LBCI
Middle East News
06:35

Syria's authorities say 1 million captagon pills torched: AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Israeli strike targets alleged Hezbollah warehouses in Lebanon's Bekaa region: Source tells AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-11

Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-25

Axios: The Israeli Security Cabinet is expected approve the deal with Lebanon on Tuesday according to a US official

LBCI
Middle East News
07:09

Israeli army continues invading Syria's Al Qunaitra

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Fate of Lebanese fighters in Syria uncertain: A legal and political process

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

Israeli airstrike targets house in Western Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Eighteen injured, two killed in Tripoli building collapse following fire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Bethlehem's silent Christmas: A cry for peace in the Holy Land

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Israeli strike targets alleged Hezbollah warehouses in Lebanon's Bekaa region: Source tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:51

PM Mikati chairs meeting of technical committee for monitoring ceasefire at Grand Serail

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Patriarch al-Rahi calls for neutrality and urges election of a unifying president during Christmas Mass

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:34

Former Israeli hostage dies one year after release from Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More