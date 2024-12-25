News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkish military kills 21 Kurdish militants in northern Syria and Iraq: Defense Ministry
Middle East News
2024-12-25 | 04:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Turkish military kills 21 Kurdish militants in northern Syria and Iraq: Defense Ministry
The Turkish military killed 21 Kurdish militants in northern Syria and Iraq, the defense ministry said on Wednesday.
In a statement, the ministry reported that 20 Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and Syrian Kurdish YPG militants, who were preparing to launch an attack, were killed in northern Syria, while one militant was killed in northern Iraq.
"Our operations will continue effectively and resolutely," the ministry added.
The PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the European Union, and the United States, began its armed insurgency against the Turkish state in 1984. The conflict has claimed more than 40,000 lives.
Reuters
Middle East News
Turkey
Military
Kill
Kurdish
Militants
Syria
Iraq
Defense
Ministry
Next
Erdogan says Kurdish militants in Syria will be 'buried' if they do not lay down weapons
Syria's Christians attend Christmas mass for first time since fall of Assad
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-12-20
Pro-Kurdish party in Turkey says two journalists killed in Syria
Middle East News
2024-12-20
Pro-Kurdish party in Turkey says two journalists killed in Syria
0
Middle East News
2024-12-15
Turkey ready to offer military training to Syria if new administration requests, defense minister says
Middle East News
2024-12-15
Turkey ready to offer military training to Syria if new administration requests, defense minister says
0
Middle East News
2024-10-25
Israeli Defense Ministry reports 890 military and security personnel killed since October 7
Middle East News
2024-10-25
Israeli Defense Ministry reports 890 military and security personnel killed since October 7
0
Middle East News
2024-09-29
US military says killed 37 militants in separate Syria strikes
Middle East News
2024-09-29
US military says killed 37 militants in separate Syria strikes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:09
Israeli army continues invading Syria's Al Qunaitra
Middle East News
07:09
Israeli army continues invading Syria's Al Qunaitra
0
Middle East News
07:04
UAE President and Turkish FM discuss evolving dynamics in Syria and the region
Middle East News
07:04
UAE President and Turkish FM discuss evolving dynamics in Syria and the region
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:58
Health ministry in Gaza reports 23 killed in 24 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:58
Health ministry in Gaza reports 23 killed in 24 hours
0
Middle East News
06:35
Syria's authorities say 1 million captagon pills torched: AFP
Middle East News
06:35
Syria's authorities say 1 million captagon pills torched: AFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:25
Israeli strike targets alleged Hezbollah warehouses in Lebanon's Bekaa region: Source tells AFP
Lebanon News
06:25
Israeli strike targets alleged Hezbollah warehouses in Lebanon's Bekaa region: Source tells AFP
0
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-25
Axios: The Israeli Security Cabinet is expected approve the deal with Lebanon on Tuesday according to a US official
Lebanon News
2024-11-25
Axios: The Israeli Security Cabinet is expected approve the deal with Lebanon on Tuesday according to a US official
0
Middle East News
07:09
Israeli army continues invading Syria's Al Qunaitra
Middle East News
07:09
Israeli army continues invading Syria's Al Qunaitra
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Fate of Lebanese fighters in Syria uncertain: A legal and political process
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Fate of Lebanese fighters in Syria uncertain: A legal and political process
2
Lebanon News
03:59
Israeli airstrike targets house in Western Baalbek
Lebanon News
03:59
Israeli airstrike targets house in Western Baalbek
3
Lebanon News
04:05
Eighteen injured, two killed in Tripoli building collapse following fire
Lebanon News
04:05
Eighteen injured, two killed in Tripoli building collapse following fire
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Bethlehem's silent Christmas: A cry for peace in the Holy Land
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Bethlehem's silent Christmas: A cry for peace in the Holy Land
5
Lebanon News
06:25
Israeli strike targets alleged Hezbollah warehouses in Lebanon's Bekaa region: Source tells AFP
Lebanon News
06:25
Israeli strike targets alleged Hezbollah warehouses in Lebanon's Bekaa region: Source tells AFP
6
Lebanon News
08:51
PM Mikati chairs meeting of technical committee for monitoring ceasefire at Grand Serail
Lebanon News
08:51
PM Mikati chairs meeting of technical committee for monitoring ceasefire at Grand Serail
7
Lebanon News
05:02
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for neutrality and urges election of a unifying president during Christmas Mass
Lebanon News
05:02
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for neutrality and urges election of a unifying president during Christmas Mass
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:34
Former Israeli hostage dies one year after release from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:34
Former Israeli hostage dies one year after release from Gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More