Syria's authorities say 1 million captagon pills torched: AFP

Middle East News
2024-12-25 | 06:35
High views
Syria's authorities say 1 million captagon pills torched: AFP
0min
Syria's authorities say 1 million captagon pills torched: AFP

Syria's new authorities torched a large stockpile of drugs on Wednesday, two security officials told AFP, including one million pills of the amphetamine-like stimulant captagon, whose industrial-scale production flourished under ousted president Bashar al-Assad.

"We found a large quantity of captagon, around one million pills," said a member of the security forces, who asked to be identified only by his first name, Osama. 

An AFP journalist saw forces pour fuel over and set fire to a cache of cannabis, the painkiller tramadol, and around 50 bags of pink captagon pills in the capital's security compound.

Middle East News

Syria

Captagon

Bashar al-Assad

