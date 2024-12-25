Syria's new authorities torched a large stockpile of drugs on Wednesday, two security officials told AFP, including one million pills of the amphetamine-like stimulant captagon, whose industrial-scale production flourished under ousted president Bashar al-Assad.



"We found a large quantity of captagon, around one million pills," said a member of the security forces, who asked to be identified only by his first name, Osama.



An AFP journalist saw forces pour fuel over and set fire to a cache of cannabis, the painkiller tramadol, and around 50 bags of pink captagon pills in the capital's security compound.



AFP