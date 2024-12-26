Syria forces carry out operation against pro-Assad 'militias'

Syria's security forces launched an operation on Thursday against pro-Assad "militias" in the western province of Tartus, state news agency SANA reported, a day after deadly clashes with gunmen affiliated with the former government.



The operation had already succeeded in "neutralising a certain number" of armed men loyal to toppled president Bashar al-Assad, SANA said.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor has reported several arrests in connection with Wednesday's clashes.



AFP