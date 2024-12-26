Fourteen Syrian police killed in ambush as unrest spreads

Fourteen members of the Syrian police were killed in an "ambush" by forces loyal to the ousted government in the Tartus countryside, the transitional administration said early on Thursday, as demonstrations and an overnight curfew elsewhere marked the most widespread unrest since Bashar al-Assad's removal more than two weeks ago.



Syria's new interior minister said on Telegram that 10 police members were also wounded by what he called "remnants" of the Assad government in Tartus, vowing to crack down on "anyone who dares to undermine Syria's security or endanger the lives of its citizens."



Earlier, Syrian police imposed an overnight curfew in the city of Homs, state media reported, after unrest there linked to demonstrations that residents said were led by members of the minority Alawite and Shi’ite Muslim religious communities.



Reuters could not immediately confirm the demonstrators' demands nor the degree of disturbance that took place.



Reuters