Netanyahu says Israel will strike Houthis 'until the job is done'
Middle East News
2024-12-26 | 11:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu says Israel will strike Houthis 'until the job is done'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that his country's strikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels would continue "until the job is done."
"We are determined to cut this branch of terrorism from the Iranian axis of evil. We will continue until the job is done," he said in a video statement released after Israel struck multiple sites in Yemen.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Prime Minister
Houthis
Attack
Strike
Yemen
Next
Israeli Security Minister enters Al-Aqsa mosque compound 'in prayer' for Gaza hostages
Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?
Previous
