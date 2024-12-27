Yemen rebels claim missile attack on Tel Aviv airport: Statement

Yemen's Houthis on Friday said they fired a missile at Israel's Ben Gurion airport, a day after Israeli raids pounded Sanaa's international airport and other targets in rebel areas.



A Houthi statement said they also launched drones at Tel Aviv and a ship in the Arabian Sea, stating that Israeli "aggression will only increase the determination and resolve of the great Yemeni people to continue supporting the Palestinian people."



AFP

