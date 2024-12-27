Yemen rebels claim missile attack on Tel Aviv airport: Statement

2024-12-27 | 04:19
Yemen rebels claim missile attack on Tel Aviv airport: Statement
Yemen rebels claim missile attack on Tel Aviv airport: Statement

Yemen's Houthis on Friday said they fired a missile at Israel's Ben Gurion airport, a day after Israeli raids pounded Sanaa's international airport and other targets in rebel areas.

A Houthi statement said they also launched drones at Tel Aviv and a ship in the Arabian Sea, stating that Israeli "aggression will only increase the determination and resolve of the great Yemeni people to continue supporting the Palestinian people."

AFP

Middle East News

Yemen

Israel

Missile

Attack

Tel Aviv

Ben Gurion Airport

