The media office of the new Syrian political administration, responding to the comments made by the governor of Damascus, confirmed to LBCI that "some of the governor's statements may not reflect the official stance of the state on foreign affairs, which is exclusively expressed by leader Ahmed al-Sharaa or foreign minister Asaad al-Shibani."



The new Damascus governor Maher Marwan had earlier said that his country's "problem is not with Israel," and does not seek conflict with it, considering Israel's security concerns after the regime change in Syria to be "natural."



In an interview with NPR, Marwan, who was appointed by Syrian administration leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, said: "Israel may have felt fear [...] so it advanced a little, bombed a little," adding that these fears were "natural."



He confirmed that "We have no fear towards Israel, and our problem is not with Israel."



He further added: "We cannot be an opponent to Israel or an opponent to anyone."