Syrian security operations expand in southern Latakia and Baniyas: Al Jazeera
Middle East News
2024-12-28 | 02:59
Syrian security operations expand in southern Latakia and Baniyas: Al Jazeera
A Syrian security source informed Al Jazeera that the military has launched a wide-scale combing operation in southern Latakia to restore the area's security and stability.
The source also reported the deployment of General Security forces in Baniyas to ensure the safety of citizens and pursue remnants of the former regime.
Middle East News
Syria
Security
Operations
Latakia
Baniyas
