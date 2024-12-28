News
Libyan delegation in Damascus discusses migration and energy with new Syrian administration leader
Middle East News
2024-12-28 | 08:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Libyan delegation in Damascus discusses migration and energy with new Syrian administration leader
Ahmed Al Sharaa, the leader of Syria's new administration, met with a delegation representing Libya's internationally recognized government to discuss diplomatic relations, energy, and migration.
This meeting comes as Damascus witnesses an active wave of diplomacy following the fall of Bashar al-Assad.
During a press conference held at the People's Palace in Damascus, Libya's Minister of State for Communication and Political Affairs, Walid Al-Lafi, expressed full support for the Syrian authorities in successfully navigating the critical transitional phase.
Both sides emphasized the importance of coordination and cooperation, particularly on security and military issues, Al-Lafi stated.
They also discussed avenues for collaboration in energy and trade exchange and addressed irregular migration.
In March 2020, authorities in eastern Libya reopened the Libyan embassy in Damascus after an eight-year diplomatic break between Libya and Syria.
On Saturday, the Libyan minister announced plans to "elevate diplomatic representation between the two countries," stating that Tripoli will "soon appoint a permanent resident ambassador in Damascus."
He added, "The embassy is operational, and the chargé d'affaires attended today's meeting with me. We are working to ensure the appointment of a permanent ambassador."
It remains unclear whether the chargé d'affaires was appointed following Assad's downfall.
AFP
