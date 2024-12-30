Syrian FM accepts invitation to visit Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani announced on X on Monday that he received an invitation from his Saudi counterpart to visit the Kingdom, marking his first official foreign trip.



In the post, he stated: "I have received an official invitation from His Excellency the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, to visit the Kingdom. I gladly and wholeheartedly accept this invitation and am honored to represent my country on this first official trip abroad."



Reuters