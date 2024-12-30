News
Syrian FM accepts invitation to visit Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip
Middle East News
2024-12-30 | 08:39
Syrian FM accepts invitation to visit Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip
Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani announced on X on Monday that he received an invitation from his Saudi counterpart to visit the Kingdom, marking his first official foreign trip.
In the post, he stated: "I have received an official invitation from His Excellency the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, to visit the Kingdom. I gladly and wholeheartedly accept this invitation and am honored to represent my country on this first official trip abroad."
Reuters
Middle East News
Syria
Foreign Minister
Visit
Saudi Arabia
Next
Syria's new leader says Kurdish-led forces should be integrated into army: Al Arabiya interview
Israel plans extended stay in Lebanon, delays return of northern residents as border tensions rise
Previous
