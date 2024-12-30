Mass grave reported in Syria's Aleppo: Thousands of bodies suspected

Middle East News
2024-12-30 | 11:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Mass grave reported in Syria&#39;s Aleppo: Thousands of bodies suspected
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Mass grave reported in Syria's Aleppo: Thousands of bodies suspected

A senior officer in Aleppo's police leadership revealed to Al Jazeera the discovery of a mass grave in the city, reported by a Syrian citizen Monday. 

According to initial assessments, the grave could contain thousands of bodies, though the exact number remains undetermined.  

Authorities have cordoned off the area and await the arrival of specialized forensic teams to handle the site.

The discovery comes after the fall of the Syrian regime, with ongoing efforts to document and investigate missing people and casualties from the prolonged Syrian conflict. 

Middle East News

Grave

Syria

Aleppo

Bodies

Regime

LBCI Next
Syria's new leader says Kurdish-led forces should be integrated into army: Al Arabiya interview
Israel plans extended stay in Lebanon, delays return of northern residents as border tensions rise
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-17

At least 100,000 bodies in Syrian mass grave, US advocacy group head reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-28

Inside Syria's Captagon empire: Syrian regime's survival through Captagon trade and its regional impact

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-25

Syria's authorities say Alawite shrine attack is 'old'; dates to takeover of Aleppo

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-21

Fall of Syria's regime clears path for Lebanese army to reclaim Palestinian faction-held sites in Lebanon: The details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Ongoing operations in Lebanon: Israel seeks economic sanctions against Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Border realities: Israel's actions test ceasefire agreement with Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
11:20

Netanyahu hails Carter for Israel-Egypt treaty offering 'hope for generations'

LBCI
Middle East News
10:55

Syria appoints some foreign Islamist fighters to its military: Sources tell Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Border realities: Israel's actions test ceasefire agreement with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-29

UNIFIL: Israel informs peacekeepers of safety risks in south Lebanon's Taybeh, patrols to steer clear

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Ongoing operations in Lebanon: Israel seeks economic sanctions against Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:41

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi claims military victory over Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
04:04

Turkey ready to supply power to Syria and Lebanon, Energy Minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:39

Lebanon's Public Prosecutor orders detention of Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Bassam Mawlawi from Bkerke: Dureid Al-Assad's family case linked to forged passports; Lebanon's General Security enforcing the law

LBCI
Middle East News
07:45

Syria's new rulers appoint Maysaa Sabrine as central bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Hadi Hobeich tells LBCI: Presidential issue unresolved, stresses importance of not defining a fixed profile for President

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Lebanon yet to set hearing date for Abdul Rahman al-Qaradawi amid Interpol warrant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Border realities: Israel's actions test ceasefire agreement with Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More