A senior officer in Aleppo's police leadership revealed to Al Jazeera the discovery of a mass grave in the city, reported by a Syrian citizen Monday.



According to initial assessments, the grave could contain thousands of bodies, though the exact number remains undetermined.



Authorities have cordoned off the area and await the arrival of specialized forensic teams to handle the site.



The discovery comes after the fall of the Syrian regime, with ongoing efforts to document and investigate missing people and casualties from the prolonged Syrian conflict.