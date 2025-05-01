Oman FM says this week's Iran-US talks postponed for 'logistical' reasons

01-05-2025 | 10:16
High views
Oman FM says this week&#39;s Iran-US talks postponed for &#39;logistical&#39; reasons
0min
Oman FM says this week's Iran-US talks postponed for 'logistical' reasons

Oman's top diplomat, whose country is mediating Iran's talks with the United States on its nuclear program, said Thursday that the latest round planned for this week has been postponed to a later date.

"For logistical reasons, we are rescheduling the U.S.-Iran meeting provisionally planned for Saturday, May 3. New dates will be announced when mutually agreed," Badr Albusaidi said in a statement on X.

AFP
 

