Oman's top diplomat, whose country is mediating Iran's talks with the United States on its nuclear program, said Thursday that the latest round planned for this week has been postponed to a later date.



"For logistical reasons, we are rescheduling the U.S.-Iran meeting provisionally planned for Saturday, May 3. New dates will be announced when mutually agreed," Badr Albusaidi said in a statement on X.



AFP