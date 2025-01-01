Khamenei says: Lebanon and Yemen are symbols of resistance and will prevail, predicts US will leave region 'humiliated'

Middle East News
2025-01-01 | 07:36
High views
Khamenei says: Lebanon and Yemen are symbols of resistance and will prevail, predicts US will leave region &#39;humiliated&#39;
Khamenei says: Lebanon and Yemen are symbols of resistance and will prevail, predicts US will leave region 'humiliated'

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei asserted that "the United States would leave the region in humiliation, emphasizing that Lebanon and Yemen are symbols of resistance and will ultimately prevail."

Speaking during a ceremony marking the fifth anniversary of the assassination of former Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, Khamenei remarked that "if a nation removes its pillars of stability and strength from the field, it risks becoming like Syria—vulnerable to occupation by the United States, Israel, and some regional states."

He stated, "But Syria belongs to the Syrians, and those who have violated its sovereignty will undoubtedly be forced to withdraw in the face of Syrian youth resistance."

Khamenei further declared that ''U.S. bases in Syria would inevitably be crushed under the feet of Syrian youth.''

