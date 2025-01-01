Saudi Arabia executes six Iranians convicted of drug trafficking

Middle East News
2025-01-01 | 08:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi Arabia executes six Iranians convicted of drug trafficking
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Saudi Arabia executes six Iranians convicted of drug trafficking

Saudi authorities announced on Wednesday the execution of six Iranians convicted of smuggling drugs into the kingdom, according to state media. Drug trafficking is a capital offense in the Gulf nation.

The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing the Ministry of Interior, reported that the six Iranians, whose names were disclosed, were found guilty of "smuggling hashish into the kingdom." The ministry stated that the executions were carried out in the Eastern Province but did not specify the date of execution.

In 2024, Saudi Arabia executed 117 individuals convicted of drug-related offenses, according to a tally by Agence France-Presse based on official data.

AFP

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Execution

Iranians

Drug

Trafficking

LBCI Next
Syria's new Information Minister promises free press
Israelis barred from World Indoor Bowls Championships
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-26

Trump vows 10% tariff hike on China over drug trafficking

LBCI
Middle East News
11:58

Iran summons Saudi envoy over execution of citizens: Foreign Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-30

Syrian FM accepts invitation to visit Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-26

Lebanese Army Commander visits Saudi Arabia to discuss military cooperation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:58

Iran summons Saudi envoy over execution of citizens: Foreign Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
11:52

Syrian leadership sources tell LBCI: National conference postponed, expected in January's second half

LBCI
Middle East News
11:33

Syrian Health Minister tells LBCI: International aid is humanitarian and not subject to the Caesar Act

LBCI
Middle East News
07:36

Khamenei says: Lebanon and Yemen are symbols of resistance and will prevail, predicts US will leave region 'humiliated'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-02

Israeli forces block Meiss El Jabal–Chaqra main road in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
09:07

Breakaway region in 'difficult situation' without Russian gas: Moldovan government

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-02

Syrian opposition forces claim capture of nine more villages in northern Aleppo countryside

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-28

Islamic Resistance in Iraq: We targeted a vital site in Tel Aviv using drones

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah tops the list: LBCI poll reveals top 5 local events of 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah arms depot in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

General amnesty proposal: A path to prison reform or a gateway for criminal release?

LBCI
Middle East News
07:36

Khamenei says: Lebanon and Yemen are symbols of resistance and will prevail, predicts US will leave region 'humiliated'

LBCI
Middle East News
12:23

Syria leader meets senior Christian clerics: Statement

LBCI
World News
09:11

Suspect in New Orleans car-ramming attack is dead: US media reports

LBCI
Middle East News
04:20

Iran to hold nuclear talks with three European power on January 13

LBCI
Middle East News
12:40

Israelis barred from World Indoor Bowls Championships

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More