Saudi Arabia executes six Iranians convicted of drug trafficking

Saudi authorities announced on Wednesday the execution of six Iranians convicted of smuggling drugs into the kingdom, according to state media. Drug trafficking is a capital offense in the Gulf nation.



The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing the Ministry of Interior, reported that the six Iranians, whose names were disclosed, were found guilty of "smuggling hashish into the kingdom." The ministry stated that the executions were carried out in the Eastern Province but did not specify the date of execution.



In 2024, Saudi Arabia executed 117 individuals convicted of drug-related offenses, according to a tally by Agence France-Presse based on official data.



AFP