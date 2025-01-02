Syrian ministers visit Riyadh in first trip abroad after Assad’s fall

Syria's foreign and defense ministers met with Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman in Riyadh on Thursday in a landmark first visit abroad by members of the new Syrian administration less than a month after it took power.



Salman said in a post on X that he had discussed with Syria's new foreign minister, Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, how best to support Syria’s political transition.



The meeting also included Syria's intelligence chief.





Reuters