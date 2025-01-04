Damascus Airport to resume international flights on January 7

Middle East News
2025-01-04 | 05:56
High views
Damascus Airport to resume international flights on January 7
Damascus Airport to resume international flights on January 7

The head of Syria's Civil Aviation and Air Transport Authority announced on Saturday that Damascus International Airport will begin operating international flights on January 7.

Speaking to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), he stated, "We announce the resumption of international flights to and from Damascus International Airport as of January 7."

Reuters

Middle East News

Syria

Damascus

Airport

Flights

