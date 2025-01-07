Israel signs deals with defense firm Elbit to make bombs domestically

Middle East News
2025-01-07 | 06:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel signs deals with defense firm Elbit to make bombs domestically
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israel signs deals with defense firm Elbit to make bombs domestically

Israel's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday it had signed deals worth around $275 million with the country's largest domestic private arms maker Elbit to make heavy bombs and raw materials needed for defense, reducing dependence on imports.

"These strategic agreements are crucial for enhancing the Israeli army's operational endurance and force build-up capabilities," it said, describing the need to reduce dependence on imports as "a central lesson" from the war in Gaza.

Under one agreement, Elbit will supply the military with thousands of heavy air munitions. The second deal would establish a plant to produce raw materials previously sourced mainly from abroad. The ministry did not specify the raw materials but suggested they were used to make munitions.

"Today, we are laying the foundations for expanding manufacturing independence in two critical areas for the Israeli army's operational sustainability - domestic production of heavy air munitions and establishing a national raw materials plant," said Eyal Zamir, director general of the defense ministry.

"Both agreements will ensure sovereign capability in producing bombs and munitions of all types."

Some Western governments have publicly expressed reservations about supplying arms to Israel during the war in Gaza. U.S. President Joe Biden paused shipments of some bombs last year over concern they would be used in built-up areas.

Zamir said that the move toward domestic production was initiated before the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, but the war that followed had accelerated the plans.



Reuters

Middle East News

Israel

Deal

Defense

Firm

Elbit

Bombs

Three Palestinians killed in the West Bank as Israel's military operations intensify
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-16

Israel's defense minister says 'not been this close to a deal' on Gaza hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-11

Israel's defense minister sees 'chance' for Gaza hostage deal

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-10

Israel's defense minister confirms overnight strikes on Syria navy

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-12

Israel confirms deployment of US air defense battery ahead of possible Iran retaliation: Israeli Army Radio

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:46

Three Palestinians killed in the West Bank as Israel's military operations intensify

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41

UAE in talks with US, Israel about provisional government for post-war Gaza: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
06:33

Jordan, Syria to combat arms and drugs smuggling, resurgence of Islamic State

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:22

Mediator Qatar confirms ‘technical meetings’ on Gaza truce ongoing

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Lebanon’s presidential election: Two diverging approaches emerge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-03

Israel plans 12 military posts along Lebanon's border, eyes 'safe zone' for security

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Israeli tank shells house on outskirts of Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanese Army, UNIFIL deploy in Naqoura, South Lebanon, after ceasefire agreement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Lebanon’s presidential election: Two diverging approaches emerge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Army Commander Joseph Aoun’s path to Lebanon presidency hinges on FPM, Amal, Hezbollah votes

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:28

Lebanon's Army Commander Joseph Aoun discusses ceasefire implementation with US envoy Amos Hochstein

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Amos Hochstein tells PM Mikati: We still have 20 days to work on Israeli army's withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:23

US shifts some military aid to Lebanon from Egypt, document says: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Diplomatic efforts intensify as Lebanon awaits presidential election outcome

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel's decision on Lebanon withdrawal remains uncertain as US deadline nears

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

Lebanese Army begins deployment in Naqoura, South Lebanon, alongside UNIFIL and Israeli withdrawal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More