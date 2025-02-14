Dubai signs deal for Dubai Loop project with Elon Musk infrastructure firm

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum on Friday signed an agreement for construction of the Dubai Loop project with Elon Musk's infrastructure firm the Boring Company, Dubai Media Office said in a statement.



The project between the Roads and Transport Authority and Musk's company has a capacity of 160,000 passengers per hour and a track length that exceeds 100 kilometers (62 miles), the statement said.



The Dubai Loop is a high-speed transportation network.



Reuters