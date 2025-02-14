Dubai signs deal for Dubai Loop project with Elon Musk infrastructure firm

Variety and Tech
14-02-2025 | 03:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Dubai signs deal for Dubai Loop project with Elon Musk infrastructure firm
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Dubai signs deal for Dubai Loop project with Elon Musk infrastructure firm

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum on Friday signed an agreement for construction of the Dubai Loop project with Elon Musk's infrastructure firm the Boring Company, Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

The project between the Roads and Transport Authority and Musk's company has a capacity of 160,000 passengers per hour and a track length that exceeds 100 kilometers (62 miles), the statement said.

The Dubai Loop is a high-speed transportation network.

Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Variety and Tech

United Arab Emirates

Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum

Dubai Loop

Elon Musk

LBCI Next
Elon Musk company signs preliminary agreement on Dubai Loop project
TikTok returns on Apple, Google US app stores as Trump delays ban
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:24

Elon Musk company signs preliminary agreement on Dubai Loop project

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-07

Israel signs deals with defense firm Elbit to make bombs domestically

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-01-21

Elon Musk's hand gesture during Trump inauguration festivities draws scrutiny

LBCI
World News
2025-01-06

Norway PM says Elon Musk influence over countries 'worrying'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:24

Elon Musk company signs preliminary agreement on Dubai Loop project

LBCI
World News
02:13

TikTok returns on Apple, Google US app stores as Trump delays ban

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:41

UAE begins mapping corridors for air taxis and cargo drones

LBCI
World News
2025-02-11

Macron says there is 'need for rules' for AI development

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Saad Hariri says Rafic Hariri's vision lives on; declares Lebanon has a 'golden opportunity' ahead in recent speech

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-12

Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
02:13

TikTok returns on Apple, Google US app stores as Trump delays ban

LBCI
World News
03:30

UN chief says flow of weapons to Sudan 'must stop'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Protest erupts at Beirut Airport road after Iranian Mahan Air flight prevented from landing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lebanese passengers stranded in Tehran; Israel claims IRGC arms Hezbollah via Beirut Airport (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

International pressure mounts: South Lebanon's fate tied to US Middle East strategy and Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

MEA requests landing permission for two flights, Iran directs process through Lebanese Foreign Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:08

Israeli warplanes target Litani River area, alleged Hezbollah positions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Withdrawal date remains uncertain: Israeli army prepares five sites in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:37

Acting BDL governor to collaborate with new government on plan to return depositors' funds

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:20

Lebanon's new Economy Minister Amer Al-Bassat takes office in handover ceremony

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More