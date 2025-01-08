News
Iran rejects Macron's remarks on its role in region as 'baseless'
Middle East News
2025-01-08 | 00:25
Iran rejects Macron's remarks on its role in region as 'baseless'
Iran on Wednesday rejected as "baseless" French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks claiming Tehran was the main strategic and security challenge in the Middle East.
Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei described the comments as "baseless, contradictory, and speculative" and called France "to reconsider its non-constructive approaches to peace and stability" in the region.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Emmanuel Macron
France
Iran
Role
Middle East
Security
