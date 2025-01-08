Iran rejects Macron's remarks on its role in region as 'baseless'

Middle East News
2025-01-08 | 00:25
High views
Iran rejects Macron's remarks on its role in region as 'baseless'
Iran rejects Macron's remarks on its role in region as 'baseless'

Iran on Wednesday rejected as "baseless" French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks claiming Tehran was the main strategic and security challenge in the Middle East.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei described the comments as "baseless, contradictory, and speculative" and called France "to reconsider its non-constructive approaches to peace and stability" in the region.

World News

Middle East News

Emmanuel Macron

France

Iran

Role

Middle East

Security

French FM says EU sanctions on Syria could be lifted soon
Iran tells France to review 'unconstructive' approach ahead of meeting
